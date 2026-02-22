PM Modi’s Vision Inspires Nationwide Sports Movement: Kishan Reddy

PM Khel Mahotsav 2026 Grand Finals Held at Gymkhana Grounds

PM Modi personally monitors sports competitions in every constituency.

Over 35,000 participants joined events in Secunderabad; the target is one lakh next year.

Differently-abled athletes and women actively participated in inclusive competitions.

Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy highlighted the Prime Minister’s vision of organising sports competitions in every parliamentary constituency, stressing that Modi personally monitors the progress and seeks feedback from MPs. Addressing the grand finals of PM Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2026 at Gymkhana Grounds on Saturday, he noted that the initiative has motivated youth across rural and urban areas to participate actively in sports.

Reddy shared that in Secunderabad, over 35,000 people took part in the competitions, including students, journalists, and local sports associations. He expressed pride in the participation of differently-abled athletes who played cricket using sound-based techniques. Also, women from local communities who joined through games like musical chairs. He pledged to expand the program next year to involve one lakh participants with longer schedules.

Telangana BJP President N. Ramchander Rao also praised Modi’s efforts, recalling that since 2014, the Prime Minister has consistently promoted sports across disciplines, encouraging athletes whether they win or lose. He emphasised that Modi’s initiatives have brought global recognition to Indian sports and inspired youth nationwide.

Both leaders expressed confidence that India will continue to strengthen its presence in global sporting events, with Modi working towards hosting the 2030 Olympic Games in India.