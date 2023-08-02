PM to lay stone for Amrit Bharat railway stations in TS on Aug 6

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to lay foundation stone for 21 Amrit Bharat Railway stations in Telangana on August 6, at a cost of Rs.894 crore. Disclosing this on Tuesday, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said thhe Centre has been giving modernisation of railway stations top priority to provide better facilities and amenities to the common man and transforming mobility and travel infrastructure.

In the first phase, 21 stations have been identified that Modi will be laying the foundation. A total of 39 Amrit Bharat stations have been identified across Telangana The Amrit Bharat Stations scheme focuses on modernisation of railway stations, creation of facilities for passengers like cleanliness, free Wi-Fi.

The PM had already laid stone for Secunderabad Railway Station modernisation at an estimated cost of Rs. 715 crore; Cherlapally station is also being re-developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 221 crore.

Reddy said ever since Modi took over as PM he has been working to provide better amenities to the common man and transforming mobility and travel. The Amrit Bharat Station scheme envisages development of stations continuously with a long-term approach. It involves preparation of master plans and their implementation in phases to improve amenities, like station access, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, lift/escalators, cleanliness, free Wi-Fi.

The amenities also include kiosks for local products through schemes like ‘One Station One Product’, better passenger information systems, executive lounges, nominated spaces for business meetings, landscaping keeping in view necessity at each station.

The scheme also envisages improvement of the building, integrating the station with both sides of city, multimodal integration, amenities for divyangjans, sustainable and environment-friendly solutions, provision of ballast-less tracks, ‘Roof Plazas’ as necessary, phasing and feasibility and creation of city centres at the station in the long term.

The 39 railway stations identified in Telangana under the Amrit Bharat Scheme include Adilabad, Basar, Begumpet, Bhadrachalam Road, Gadwal, Hafizpet, Hi-tech City, Uppuguda, Hyderabad, Jadcherla, Jangaon, Kacheguda, Kamareddi, Karimnagar, Kazipet, Khammam, Lingampalli, Madhira, Mahabubabad, Mahbubnagar, Malakpet, Malkajgiri, Manchiryal, Medchal, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Secunderabad, Shadnagar, Sri BalaBrahmeswaraJogulamba, Tandur, Umdanagar, Vikarabad, Warangal, Yadadri, Yakutpura and Zahirabad.