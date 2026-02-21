PNB Executive Director felicitates top performers in city

Hyderabad: Amit Kumar Srivastava, Executive Director of Punjab National Bank, visited the Hyderabad Zone, on Friday. During his visit, he chaired a review meeting of the zone and felicitated employees, who demonstrated outstanding contributions to the Bank’s business growth.

Highlighting PNB’s commitment to excellence, the Executive Director emphasised accelerating banking services and fostering growth through continuous customer engagement, effective communication, and superior service across its six circles and 451 branches in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.