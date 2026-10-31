PNB promotes integrity through Vigilance Awareness Week

Hyderabad: Punjab National Bank’s (PNB) Hyderabad Zonal Office is observing Vigilance Awareness Week-2026 from October 26 to November 1 under the theme ‘Probity for Prosperity’.

The week began with floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, followed by the administration of the integrity pledge to employees. A series of activities, including a staff quiz, anti-corruption walkathon, blood donation camp, Desk Yoga, cyber awareness workshop, seminars and public awareness programmes, are being organised.

More than 50 donors voluntarily participated in the blood donation camp. An online e-pledge facility has also been made available on the bank’s corporate website.

Addressing employees, General Manager and Zonal Manager Vandana Pandey called for collective efforts to eliminate corruption and achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat-2047.

Deputy Zonal Manager Shravan Kumar stressed the need to practise vigilance every day, while Deputy General Manager Ajoy Kumar highlighted honesty, transparency and ethical conduct.