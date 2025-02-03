Live
- PRSI holds session on Union Budget proposals
- Construction of thermal power plant at Kakarapalli strongly opposed
- HYDRA Prajavani Program at Buddha Bhavan Today
- Tension Surrounds Hindupur Municipal Chairperson Election
- No benefit to AP in budget: Botcha
- Political Uproar Over Realtor’s Suicide in Hyderabad
- Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy to Visit Khammam Today
- Graduate MLC Election Code in Force in United Guntur District – Grievance Programs Suspended in Government Offices
- Elections for Vacant Chairperson, Vice Chairperson, and Deputy Mayor Positions in Andhra Pradesh
- Ensure fair municipal bypolls: YSRCP
Just In
PNB to hold home loan expo on Feb 7
Punjab National Bank (PNB) is organising a ‘Home Loan Expo-2025’ on February 7 at Hotel Le-Meridian in the city with the aim of increasing the customer base in the housing loan portfolio.
Hyderabad: Punjab National Bank (PNB) is organising a ‘Home Loan Expo-2025’ on February 7 at Hotel Le-Meridian in the city with the aim of increasing the customer base in the housing loan portfolio.
The expo will be inaugurated by MD & CEO Ashok Chandra along with Rajshekhar Reddy, president of CREDAI Hyderabad.
More than 70 branches of PNB Hyderabad will participate in this expo. The main objective of the expo is to provide various housing finance options to the customers at one place for buying and constructing their house. PNB provides home loans to its customers at a competitive interest rate of 8.40 per cent, with installments starting from Rs 762 per lakh. PNB also provides discounts on loan processing fee and documentation charges.