PNB to hold home loan expo on Feb 7

Hyderabad: Punjab National Bank (PNB) is organising a ‘Home Loan Expo-2025’ on February 7 at Hotel Le-Meridian in the city with the aim of increasing the customer base in the housing loan portfolio.

The expo will be inaugurated by MD & CEO Ashok Chandra along with Rajshekhar Reddy, president of CREDAI Hyderabad.

More than 70 branches of PNB Hyderabad will participate in this expo. The main objective of the expo is to provide various housing finance options to the customers at one place for buying and constructing their house. PNB provides home loans to its customers at a competitive interest rate of 8.40 per cent, with installments starting from Rs 762 per lakh. PNB also provides discounts on loan processing fee and documentation charges.