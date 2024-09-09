Live
- Traffic signals, congestion increase in Bengaluru
- Cong leaders seem to be gear up for race to be CM, in case of leadership change in Karnataka
- Two thieves held, booty worth Rs 56 lakh recovered
- Mphasis and UWB collaborate to strengthen Bengaluru’s climate resilience
- Don’t sell lands, wait for hike in value: DK Shiva Kumar
- Long wait for metro services on Yellow Line continues
- Dy CM warns officials of action if potholes in Bengaluru not filled within deadline
- Public can reclaim lost items in Namma metro
- BBMP spends Rs 40 cr in 4 yrs
- Bommai confident of getting Wildlife Board’s approval
Just In
Police book YouTuber for trolling actor Vishnu Manchu
The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Unit has filed a case against a YouTuber for allegedly targeting, trolling, and defaming actor Vishnu Manchu and his production house.
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Unit has filed a case against a YouTuber for allegedly targeting, trolling, and defaming actor Vishnu Manchu and his production house.
The complaint, filed by Siva Balaji of the Movie Artists Association (MAA), led to charges under Sections 66 C and D of the IT Act and 351(2) BNS.
The YouTuber identified as Vijay Chandrahasan Deverakanda is allegedly spreading hate and derogatory statements about Vishnu Manchu through false content on YouTube and social media, aiming to boost his channel’s views and achieve other personal goals.
The accused’s false and fictitious videos feature foul language and derogatory remarks targeting actors, actresses, and others in the film industry, with a particular focus on Vishnu Manchu and the MAA.
The victim has shared details of the accused’s YouTube channels, video URLs, and other social media profiles.
Furthermore, the Cyber Crime Unit warns citizens that social media trolling and cyberbullying can cause serious mental distress. Citizens are encouraged to report such harassment by contacting the Cyber Crime Unit via WhatsApp at 8712665171 or by calling 100.