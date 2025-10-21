Live
Police Commemoration Day: Telangana Police Tribute & CM Revanth Reddy Honors Martyrs
On Police Commemoration Day, Telangana Police took to X to honor fallen officers. CM Revanth Reddy attended the parade at Gosha Mahal, Hyderabad, and unveiled a memorial.
On the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, Telangana Police took to X and said:
"We salute the brave heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice. Their courage and dedication inspire us. #TelanganaPolice"
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy attended the Police Martyrs’ Parade at Gosha Mahal, Hyderabad.
He unveiled a new Police Martyrs’ Memorial and paid tribute to police officers who died in the line of duty.
The Chief Minister said police give trust and confidence to society.
He added, “Many heroes have sacrificed their lives for our protection.”
Reddy reminded everyone to remember their sacrifices, especially on Police Martyrs’ Commemoration Day, observed annually.
We honor the fallen heroes who stood tall in the face of danger. Your legacy lives on in every act of service and protection. #PoliceCommemorationDay pic.twitter.com/1zO6Egbqhe— Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) October 21, 2025