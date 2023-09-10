Police disrupt Cong’s ‘Thieves in arms’ poster release prog

Hyderabad: The city police disrupted a poster release event held by the district Congress at Charminar on Saturday, citing lack of permission for the programme, which led to tension. Police arrested several Congress leaders.



The party released a poster targeting Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling them ‘Thodu Dongalu’ (Thieves in arms)

The Congress leaders had a heated argument with the police officials and they alleged that the cops tried to tear off the posters. They also accused the police personnel of working as agents of the BRS and AIMIM.

Those who were taken into custody include PCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki Goud. The Hyderabad DCC chief Sameer Waliullah strongly condemned the detention of leaders and alleged highhandedness. “Police have no right to snatch and tear off our posters. Some officials behaved in a highly rude manner only to please their political bosses,” alleged Sameer. According to the party leaders, the Hyderabad police tried to disrupt the programme citing a lack of permission. Congress leaders had a heated argument with the police officials. They accused the police personnel of working as agents of the TRS and AIMIM.

The poster in Urdu was released by AICC (TS) oncharge Manikrao Thakre on Saturday evening. Sameer alleged that MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and other Majlis leaders were afraid after the Congress decided to give a tough fight in the Old City in the upcoming Assembly elections. “They were shocked by the huge number of ticket aspirants from the Old City and the rising popularity of Congress in the region. The party shall bring the required change and development in the Old City after coming to power,” the Hyderabad DCC chief asserted.