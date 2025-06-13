Police hold cordon and search op in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: A large scale cordon and search operation was conducted on Wednesday night at Sikhula Basti in Kukatpally. The extensive action resulted in the seizure of 45 vehicles lacking proper documentation, the discovery and seizure of goods from two illegal liquor belt shops, and the detention of 17 offenders.

The operation was executed under the leadership of Balanagar Zone DCP Suresh Kumar. The team comprised an Additional DCP, two ACPs, four Inspectors, personnel from the Special Operations Team (SOT), traffic police, and over 100 police officers.

During the search, officials confiscated 45 vehicles that were found without the necessary paperwork.

Furthermore, two illicit belt shops selling liquor were identified, and bottles of alcoholic beverages being sold there were seized. Balanagar ACP Naresh Reddy confirmed that 17 known offenders and suspects were identified during the operation. These individuals have been taken into custody for further questioning.