Police nab serial bike thief, recover stolen vehicles

Hyderabad: The Afzalgunj police have apprehended a serial bike thief and recovered three stolen motorcycles from his possession. Officers arrested Md Riyaz Uddin, a 39 year old resident of RK Nagar in Amberpet. According to the police, the investigation began on 11 February following a complaint from P Mahender, a subordinate at Osmania General Hospital. Mahender reported that his bike was stolen from the PG Hostel parking area while he was visiting his sister inside the facility.

The crime team immediately analysed CCTV footage and conducted local enquiries. Their efforts led to the capture of Riyaz Uddin and the recovery of three bikes stolen from the Afzalgunj area on different dates. S Sudarshan, ACP Goshamahal Division, stated that the offender used duplicate keys to commit his crimes. His recorded thefts include a Honda Activa taken from the MGBS parking area on 25 November and another from Ashok Bazar on 1 January 2026. The most recent theft occurred at the hospital premises using the same method.

By tracking these patterns, the police successfully linked multiple offences to the same individual. This arrest highlights the ongoing commitment of local law enforcement to tackling vehicle theft and ensuring the safety of public parking zones across the city.