Hyderabad: Police Officers Attacked During Bonalu Festival in Ramanthapur

Ramanthapur SI and constables attacked by a group during Bonalu festival after stopping a rash driver. Police have filed a case and started an investigation.

During the Bonalu festival, a Sub-Inspector (SI) and two police constables were beaten by a group of people.

  • Around 9:30 pm, police stopped a car that was being driven too fast near the festival.
  • The people in the car ran away.
  • Later, a drunk man came to the police and said, “Give me my car back.”
  • Police sent the man and the car to the station.

After that:

  • 8 or 9 people came and started shouting at the police.
  • One man pulled the SI’s shirt and hit him.
  • When the other policemen tried to help, they were also hit.
  • The police tried to run away, but the group chased and beat them more.
  • Some attackers are known: Rama Raj, Laxman, Anil, and Sai.

What Case Was Filed:

The Uppal Police filed a case under these rules (laws):

  • Section 121(1) – Hurting a police officer badly to stop him from doing his work.
  • Section 132 – Using force (like hitting or pushing) to stop a police officer.
  • Section 191(2) – Group attack (rioting), when many people fight together.

What Is Happening Now:

  • A case is registered.
  • Police are trying to catch the people who ran away.
  • The matter is under investigation.
