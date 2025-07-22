Hyderabad: Police Officers Attacked During Bonalu Festival in Ramanthapur

During the Bonalu festival, a Sub-Inspector (SI) and two police constables were beaten by a group of people.

Around 9:30 pm, police stopped a car that was being driven too fast near the festival.

The people in the car ran away.

Later, a drunk man came to the police and said, “Give me my car back.”

Police sent the man and the car to the station.

After that:

8 or 9 people came and started shouting at the police.

One man pulled the SI’s shirt and hit him.

When the other policemen tried to help, they were also hit.

The police tried to run away, but the group chased and beat them more.

Some attackers are known: Rama Raj, Laxman, Anil, and Sai.

What Case Was Filed:

The Uppal Police filed a case under these rules (laws):

Section 121(1) – Hurting a police officer badly to stop him from doing his work.

Section 132 – Using force (like hitting or pushing) to stop a police officer.

Section 191(2) – Group attack (rioting), when many people fight together.

What Is Happening Now: