Hyderabad: Police Officers Attacked During Bonalu Festival in Ramanthapur
Highlights
Ramanthapur SI and constables attacked by a group during Bonalu festival after stopping a rash driver. Police have filed a case and started an investigation.
During the Bonalu festival, a Sub-Inspector (SI) and two police constables were beaten by a group of people.
- Around 9:30 pm, police stopped a car that was being driven too fast near the festival.
- The people in the car ran away.
- Later, a drunk man came to the police and said, “Give me my car back.”
- Police sent the man and the car to the station.
After that:
- 8 or 9 people came and started shouting at the police.
- One man pulled the SI’s shirt and hit him.
- When the other policemen tried to help, they were also hit.
- The police tried to run away, but the group chased and beat them more.
- Some attackers are known: Rama Raj, Laxman, Anil, and Sai.
What Case Was Filed:
The Uppal Police filed a case under these rules (laws):
- Section 121(1) – Hurting a police officer badly to stop him from doing his work.
- Section 132 – Using force (like hitting or pushing) to stop a police officer.
- Section 191(2) – Group attack (rioting), when many people fight together.
What Is Happening Now:
- A case is registered.
- Police are trying to catch the people who ran away.
- The matter is under investigation.
