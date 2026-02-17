Police recover 1 kg stolen gold in 24 hours, arrest salesman

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police have successfully cracked a high-value theft case within 24 hours of its occurrence at a local jewellery showroom. Officers apprehended Karampudi Gopalakrishna, a 25-year-old native of the Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, and recovered one kilogram of stolen gold valued at Rs 1.65 crore. The recovered property consisted of ten gold biscuits, each weighing 100 grams. According to the police, the investigation was triggered on 15 February following a formal complaint from Sebastian of the Joyalukkas showroom regarding the missing gold biscuits.

Treating the offence with utmost priority, special teams were immediately constituted to track the suspect. The investigation relied heavily on the analysis of CCTV footage, technical evidence, and intelligence inputs gathered from the vicinity. Khairtabad DCP K Shilpavalli stated that through sustained efforts and professional investigation, the accused was identified and apprehended within 24 hours. The entire stolen property was successfully recovered from his possession intact.

Following the incident, the police have advised jewellery shop owners to enhance their security measures. Recommendations include installing motion-sensor cameras in parking areas, vetting security personnel thoroughly, and conducting diligent checks on employees and visitors during entry and exit. Authorities also emphasised the importance of maintaining physical security measures like robust locks and shutters, while closely monitoring employee activities to prevent similar internal thefts in the future.