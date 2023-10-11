Police seize significant sums of cash in election code vehicle checkings

Rangareddy: In adherence to the election code regulations, police officials have intensified vehicle inspections, leading to the seizure of significant sums of cash in separate incidents.

In Vikarabad, during vehicle checks at NTR Square, the police apprehended and seized a car bearing registration number TS 09 FA 2737, identified as a Verna. The vehicle was en route from Hyderabad's Masab Tank to Tandoor. The cash amounting to Rs 9 lakh 50 thousand was found in the possession of Mohammed Muheeth (44), who is engaged in the business of car dealership and resides at Masab Tank, Asif Nagar, Hyderabad.

In another incident involving vehicle inspections, the Ibrahimpatnam police conducted thorough checks on Manchal Road near Bharat Gardens in the Ibrahimpatnam municipal centre.

During this operation, an undisclosed sum of Rs 6.55 lakh was discovered, and it was subsequently seized by the police.

The seizure was a result of the lack of proper documentation for the cash.

Sub-inspector Maraiah, confirmed that the seized money would be handed over to the election special wing as part of the strict implementation of the election code.