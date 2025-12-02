Police tighten rules for New Year parties

Hyderabad ushers in the vibrant month of December, gearing up for the much-awaited New Year 2026 festivities. As the city gets ready for a season filled with events, parties and lively gatherings, the Hyderabad and Cyberabad police have issued clear guidelines to ensure celebrations remain safe, orderly and enjoyable for all.

All event organisers, whether hosting indoor or outdoor events, must obtain prior police permission at least 12 days before an event. The last date for filing these applications online is December 21, 2025. This rule applies to all types of events, including ticketed events in hotels, clubs, private venues, or open spaces.

Security measures are stringent. The organisers must arrange separate enclosures for bachelors and families to avoid any disturbance, keep the areas under CCTV surveillance, and deploy identifiable female security guards trained to protect women and children. Firecrackers, firearms, and any form of drugs or narcotics are completely banned at these events.

Sound systems must adhere to noise curfews: Outdoor music must stop by 10 pm, while indoor music can continue only until 1 am, and strict volume limits are enforced. Event organisers are responsible for maintaining decency during performances and ensuring that no obscene acts or language are displayed. Failure to comply can lead to criminal actions.

To promote safety, especially for intoxicated attendees, the police advice providing transportation options such as booked cabs or designated drivers. Police special teams, including SHE squads, will patrol event venues, focusing on women’s safety and preventing eve-teasing. Traffic plans approved by the police will help manage crowds and vehicles efficiently.

These guidelines reflect a balanced approach by the Hyderabad police to blend celebration with safety, making the New Year 2026 a joyous and orderly occasion for all residents and visitors. Organisers and participants alike must cooperate fully to observe the rules as the city looks forward to ringing in the New Year.