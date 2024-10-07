Police to File Petition Seeking Cancellation of Jani Master's Interim Bail

Hyderabad: Rangareddy Court to Hear Police's Plea to Revoke Bail

The Rangareddy police are preparing to file a petition requesting the cancellation of choreographer Jani Master's interim bail. The police are citing the suspension of Johnny’s National Award as a key reason for their plea. They believe the bail is no longer justified, given the circumstances.

Earlier, the court had granted Johnny a four-day interim bail to attend the National Award ceremony. The police, however, argue that the bail was granted for a now-invalid purpose. As a result, they are pushing for the court to revoke it.

Johnny Master, who is facing legal charges, has been directed to appear before the Rangareddy Court on October 10. The case is expected to bring more clarity regarding Johnny’s legal standing and the future of his National Award status. Police officials remain firm in their stance, stating that further action may follow if the court agrees to their request.