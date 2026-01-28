Police tortured my mother- daughter of Manju arrested in Puranapul temple incident alleged

Hyderabad: The family members of a woman Manju, who was arrested in the issue of Puranapull Darwaza Darbar Maisamma temple desecration, have alleged third-degree torture by police while in custody by the local police.

The police had arrested and sent one woman Manju to jail, who was present and protesting on the day the incident happened. She is currently a remand prisoner in Chanchalguda women's jail. The family members have came out alleging torture by the Kamatipura police. The woman’s daughter Nandini and son Yogesh have released a video alleging torture by the police. Nandini alleged the police personnel had abused her mother in a filthy language. “My mother was beaten three times a day. Being a woman, I can’t even say the manner in which they abused my mother. There was swelling on her hands and legs even after four days of her arrest. Why such torture against ladies,” said weeping Nandini.

Manju’s daughter alleged that her mother was not taken to the court and produced in online mode. She further alleged the constable warned her mother of more cases and also not to say that she was arrested three days back and disconnected the phone while her mother was showing the wounds.

BJP Bhagyanagar district president Niranjan Yadav said that Manju, a resident of Parthiwada in Kamatipura, went to the temple at Puranapul after learning that a miscreant had vandalized the idol of the goddess. The Kamatipura police however booked cases against her alleging anti-social slogans. He questioned who gave the police the right to beat a woman. He said that they would approach the Human Rights Commission regarding the police's treatment of Manju.