Police warn of 10-year jail under BNS for fatal drunk driving

Hyderabad: Continuingits drive against the drunk and driving, the traffic police in the Hyderabad and Cyberabad Commissionerates registered 415 and 196 drunk and driving cases respectively.

The traffic police stepped up the enforcement and led a large-scale drunk and driving test in respective Commissionerate limits.

In Hyderabad limits, the police in a drive against the drunk and driving caught 415 offenders between February 13 and 14. Of the total offenders, 341 were two-wheelers, 27 were three-wheelers, and 47 were cars and other vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Cyberabad police nabbed a total of 196 individuals in a weekend. Police nabbed 140 two-wheeler riders, 13 three-wheeler drivers, 41 four-wheeler drivers, and two heavy vehicle drivers. In the last week (February 9 to 14), a total 212 DD cases were disposed of in the courts, in which 206 persons were penalised for fine amounts and remaining were fined of a social services.

The police urged the citizens that if anybody indulges in driving under the influence of alcohol and causes accidents resulting in fatalities, such persons will be arrested and charged under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in jail along with a fine, said the police officer.