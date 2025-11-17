Police warn of BNS arrests as drunk-driving cases spike

Hyderabad: Continuingits drive against drunk driving during the weekend, the traffic police in the city caught 925 drivers, who were driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol. As many as 18 drunken drivers were sentenced to imprisonment.

The traffic police stepped up the enforcement and conducted a large-scale drunk and driving test in Hyderabad and Cyberabad Commissionerate limits.

In Hyderabad limits, the police in a drive against the drunk and driving caught 457 offenders between November 14 and 15. Of the total offenders, 377 were two-wheelers, 27 were three-wheelers, 53 were four-wheelers and vehicles. As many as 32 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 200 mg/100 ml to 300 mg/100 ml and above.

Meanwhile, the Cyberabad police nabbed a total of 468 individuals in a drive conducted over the weekend. Police nabbed 335 two-wheeler drivers, 25 three-wheeler drivers, 107 four-wheelers and one heavy vehicle driver.

Police said the highest offenders were the age between 21 and 30 with 182 offenders, followed by 165 caught were of age group 31-40 years and 88 offenders of 41-50 years old.

Police said 49 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 201 mg/100 ml to 500 mg/100 ml. All the offenders will be produced before the court.

In the last week (November 10 to November 15), a total of 681 DD cases were disposed of in the courts. Of these, 613 persons were penalised with fines, 18 were sentenced to jail, and 50 were assigned social service as part of the penalty.

The police urged the citizens that if anybody indulges in driving under the influence of alcohol and causes accidents resulting in fatalities, such persons will be arrested and charged under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in jail along with a fine, said the police officer.