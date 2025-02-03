  • Menu
Political Uproar Over Realtor’s Suicide in Hyderabad

Bengaluru Woman Dies by Suicide After Uncle’s Alleged Blackmail
The suicide of realtor Venu Gopal Reddy has sparked a political controversy, with opposition leaders blaming the government for his death.

Hyderabad: The suicide of realtor Venu Gopal Reddy has sparked a political controversy, with opposition leaders blaming the government for his death. Former minister and senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao, along with MLA Vivekananda, visited the grieving family on Sunday to offer condolences.

Harish Rao strongly criticized the government, calling Venu Gopal Reddy’s death a "state-sponsored murder." He alleged that people across various sectors, including real estate developers, are facing immense pressure under the current administration, leading to extreme steps like suicides.

"The government’s policies are creating fear among the public. Even builders are taking their own lives due to distress," Harish Rao stated. He further urged authorities to support Reddy’s family during this difficult time, assuring them of his party’s backing.

The incident has intensified political tensions in Telangana, with opposition leaders accusing the government of neglecting the concerns of business communities. The ruling party is yet to respond to these allegations.

