Poll-wary Cong to appoint new DCC chiefs to pep-up partymen

Hyderabad: As part of its strategy to streamline and strengthen the party in view of the upcoming local body polls, the Congress is set to appoint new District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents by the end of this month. With nearly half of the current DCC chiefs now holding various government positions, AICC observers will be tasked with finalising the new appointments.

According to party sources, following the recent visit of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal to Hyderabad, the AICC anticipates a significant strengthening of the party at the grassroots level by restoring the prominence of the DCCs. It was decided that candidates for both local body polls and MLA seats should be finalised at the DCC level, with names proposed by these committees receiving the highest priority.

As part of this initiative, AICC observers from other states will be dispatched to oversee the appointment of new DCC presidents. They will conduct meetings, gather opinions from district leaders, and report their findings back to the AICC.

Currently, a total of 14 DCC presidents have taken up government positions in various capacities, with eight of those who served as DCC presidents having been elected as MLAs.

It is believed that appointing new individuals as DCC presidents will inject fresh enthusiasm, enabling them to dedicate full time to their roles. The new DCC presidents will be empowered to take party programmes and government schemes directly to the people. Party leaders have indicated that most of the current DCC presidents across the state will be replaced. They affirmed that the decision for change has been made, and AICC observers will arrive, conduct district-level meetings, collect opinions from district leaders, and then the AICC will report on who to appoint.