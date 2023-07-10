Polvaram project and capital Amaravati is possible only by Congress: Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy, who participated in the North American Telugu Association (TANA) meetings, made interesting comments. He said that the Polavam project in Andhra Pradesh and the capital Amaravati is possible only by Congress party. He clarified that the policy of the Congress is to complete both.

On this occasion, NRI asked interesting questions to Revanth Reddy that can Dalits and Adivasis be made Chief Ministers? Responding to the question, Revanth said that the Congress does not announce the CM candidate before the elections. If necessary, the party will also make Seethakka the chief minister. He said that he wants to do anything for the people and asked them to give him a chance in the next election.



They want to provide the necessary assistance to bring the party to power in the next election. He said that he should not be separated from the party, that Congress is Revanth Reddy and Revanth Reddy is Congress in Telangana