Pongal: A celebration of Unity, Spirituality and Gratitude

Abstract

Humans and nature share a very strong bond. To express gratitude for this connection, people have created festivals like Bihu, Makar Sankranti, Lohri,Pongal.These festivals also foster spirituality, a connection with the divine and provide an opportunity to strengthen family bonds.In this article, we will share insights about Pongal, the festival of harvest, celebrated in Southern part of India.

History of Pongal

Pongal name is derived from the Tamil word “Pongu” which means “to boil”. It is an ancient festival celebrated by the people of South India, especially by the Tamil community. The history of this festival dates back to the Sangam era, i.e, 200 B.C to 300 A.D. Historians have identified its association with Thai Un and Thai Nardal and believe that this festival was celebrated during the Sangam Age.There are also other legendary stories associated with Pongal celebrations.The two most popular legends of Pongal are stories related to Lord Shiva and Lord Indra.According to a legend,once Lord Shiva asked his bull,Basava, to go to the earth and ask the mortals to have an oil massage and bath every day and to eat once a month. Inadvertently, Basava announced that everyone should eat daily and have an oil bath once a month.This mistake enraged Shiva who then cursed Basava,banishing him to live on the earth forever.he would have to plough the fields and help people produce more food.Thus the association of this day with cattle.

Another story of Lord Indra and Lord Krishna also led to Pongal celebrations. It is said when Lord Krishna was in his childhood, he decided to teach a lesson to Lord Indra who became arrogant after becoming the king of all deities.Lord Krishna asked all the cowherds to stop worshiping Lord Indra. This angered Lord Indra and sent forth his clouds for thunder-storms and 3 days continuous rains. Lord Krishna lifted Mount Govardhan to save all the humans. Later, Lord Indra realized his mistake and the divine power of Krishna.

How is Pongal celebrated in South India?

As per Hindu Mythology,Pongal is when the day of the god begins,after a six month long night. Pongal is spread over four days and is one of the important festivals of South India. It falls on the 14th or 15th January each year during winter’s end when the new crop arrives.It usually coincides with Makar Sankranti but has distinct rituals and flavours.People are very enthusiastic on this day and perform special pooja on the first day of the festival before the cutting of the paddy. Farmers also worship Sun and earth and apply sandalwood paste on their ploughs and sickles. Pongal is celebrated each of the four days differently.The first day is called Bhogi Pongal, which is a day of family.The second day is called Surya Pongal. This day is dedicated to the worship of Surya.Boiled milk and jaggery is offered to the Sun God.The third day of Pongal is called Mattu Pongal.This day is significant for worship of the cattle known as Mattu. Cattles are bathed, their horns polished and painted in bright colors and garlands of flowers are placed around their necks.The Pongal offered to the gods, is given to the cattle and birds to eat.The fourth day is called Kaanum Pongal.This day is mostly dedicated to the community and family.Families gather and eat scrumptious meal.Younger kids take blessings of older members of the families.People often dance such as Kolattam and Mayilattam on this festival.

Pongal Celebration with Children

Children always wait for the festivals and celebrations due to delicious food, holidays,lots of activities, and family get together. Here are few tips we would like to give to our readers as how they can celebrate this festival with children:

1- Story telling - Older members of the family can share stories of Lord Krishna and Shiva to the younger generations and also teach the significance of this festival. They can also teach the importance of the harvest , farmers and animals.

2- Crafts - Family members can organize a Pongal craft activity with kids.They can make Pongal pots, kolam or even design their mini-farms using art supplies.

3- Cooking Fun - Small kids can participate in the preparation of delicious food.Allow them to mix ingredients,stir the pot and taste the final creation.

4- Decorate Together - Kids love making rangoli art.Encourage them to draw traditional symbols or create patterns that reflect the festive spirit.

5-Traditional Dress up - Have a fun dress-up session where children can wear traditional South Indian attire.Capture the moment with photos and explain the cultural significance of the clothing.

There are many other activities like outdoor games, pooja participation,farm visit, planting seeds that can be organised on the day of Pongal and encourage kids to participate.

Conclusion: Pongal is not just a harvest festival,it is a celebration of gratitude,unity and cultural heritage.This festival connects people with their culture,spirituality and communities and also educates younger generations by engaging them in various activities performed on this day. Pongal is a beautiful reminder of the harmonious relationship between humans,nature,and divine blessings,making it a festival cherished by all.