Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy praises PM Modi's services to the nation

Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy praises PM Modi’s services to the nation
Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy praises PM Modi's services to the nation 

Former Tamil Nadu MLC, BJP National Co In-charge Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy participated in the State party executive meeting at Ramani Shankar Mahal Vellore in Chennai

Chennai/Hyderabad: Former Tamil Nadu MLC, BJP National Co In-charge Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy participated in the State party executive meeting at Ramani Shankar Mahal Vellore in Chennai.

Addressing in the meeting, Ponguleti hailed the services of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said, Modi is the Visionary leader striving for the development of the country in all the aspects and that people across the country are expressing happiness under the Modi regime.

