Ponnam flags off run to raise awareness against drug abuse

Hyderabad: Arun for a cause - ‘Stop Substance Abuse’, was hosted as part of the Inter Medical College Fest, ‘Anastomoz - 2025’ by Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences & Research (AIMSR), today at KBR Park, Banjara Hills. It was formally flagged off by the Chief Guest Ponnam Prabhakar, Minister for Transport & BC Welfare, Government of Telangana. Dr. K. Manohar, Dean and Aparna Reddy, COO, AIMSR; graced the occasion. Over 400 medical students participated in the awareness run, which aimed to spread the message of preventing substance abuse, especially among the youth.

Addressing the gathering, Ponnam Prabhakar said, “We took a pledge today to raise awareness about substance abuse and sensitise society to its devastating impact. I sincerely appreciate the Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research for hosting this meaningful awareness run against drug abuse. Soon after we formed the government, one of our first priorities was to enact a law against drug abuse. We were deeply concerned about the future of our youth, the next generation of Telangana and of India falling prey to addiction, while parents silently suffer the agony of seeing their children lose their way. Taking inspiration from our Hon’ble Prime Minister’s call for a ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’, our Hon’ble Chief Minister has been taking special interest to make Telangana a drug-free state, introducing stringent measures to eliminate this menace with an iron hand.”

“But government efforts alone will not suffice, this battle can only be won when society joins hands and takes shared responsibility. Many young people believe drugs offer momentary relief from stress or distress, but that temporary escape leads to long-term ruin, destroying futures and families. I truly appreciate Apollo Hospitals for not only excelling in healthcare but also addressing critical social issues. Kudos to all the students who participated in this noble initiative today, I urge you to take this mission further. Speak to your friends, use social media to spread awareness, become volunteers against substance abuse, and report any such activities. Let us all echo the strong anti-drug message of our Hon’ble Chief Minister and Prime Minister. Don’t limit your commitment to this day, as future doctors, dedicate your careers and compassion to building a drug-free society. On behalf of the Transport Department, I also wish to highlight that stringent action is being taken against drunk driving. Repeat offenders, those caught two or more times, will face permanent cancellation of their driving licence for life. Together, let’s build a healthier, safer, and drug-free Telangana”, the Minister added.

He also emphasised on the urgent need for collective efforts to combat drug abuse. Substance abuse among youth is a growing menace that destroys potential, disrupts education, and derails promising careers. I urge every young person not only to stay away from drugs but also proactively discourage their peers from falling prey to it, he said.

Dr Manohar, Dean, AIMSR, said, “Every year, the Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research organises its annual fest — Anastomoz, a celebration that begins with a run, symbolising purpose and unity. In recent times, the State Government’s firm action has led to significant seizures of contraband, a promising step toward making Telangana a substance-abuse-free state. As a doctor, I have witnessed firsthand how substance abuse destroys lives, flooding hospitals with drug addicts, breaking families, and tearing communities apart. Behind every statistic lies a lost child, a grieving family, and a shattered future. Let this run be a wake-up call, sensitising our communities and igniting a collective stand against substance abuse.”

Aparna Reddy, COO, AIMSR, said, “Congratulations to the students and faculty for organising such a grand event in support of a noble cause, preventing our youth from falling prey to drug abuse. Our heartfelt gratitude to the Hon’ble Minister Shri Ponnam Prabhakar garu for his unwavering encouragement and support in this important mission.

The week-long Anastomoz 2025 is the flagship annual cultural, sports, and literary fest of Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research. The event will be held this year till October 11, 2025, and will bring together students from different medical colleges in Telangana, vying for the honours. Students from diverse disciplines will celebrate talent, teamwork, and creativity through a wide array of competitive and entertaining activities. The theme for this year’s fest is “Dive into the Mediverse of Madness,” inviting participants to explore a world of innovation, expression, and spirited competition through a rich lineup of events.

The fest features an exciting mix of indoor and outdoor sports tournaments including cricket, football, and chess; cultural performances of dances, singing, drama, short films and more; literary contests including quiz, poetry and creative writing, and academic events such as case studies, poster and paper presentations, and medical quizzes. Interactive workshops and entertainment-filled evenings promise a holistic and memorable experience for all participants.