Ponnam lays foundation for Rs 3.22-crore Uppal bus terminal

Hyderabad: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a modern city bus terminal at the site of the old Uppal bus depot near the Uppal Zonal Workshop in Boduppal Circle-10 of the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation. The terminal is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 3.22 crore with the support of the municipal corporation.

The Minister said the terminal would be equipped with all essential passenger amenities and designed to provide a comfortable and pleasant environment for commuters. He directed that the construction be completed within 100 days.

Thanking the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation for allocating Rs 3.22 crore for the project, Ponnam Prabhakar said the facility would incorporate modern amenities to meet the requirements of passengers.

He said arrangements were being made to operate around 1,053 bus trips daily from the terminal, which is expected to cater to nearly one lakh passengers.

MLA Ch. Mallareddy, RTC Managing Director Nagireddy, Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vinay Krishna Reddy, other elected representatives and officials participated in the programme.