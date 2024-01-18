Live
Ponnam slams KTR over his sympathy towards sarpanches
Says most of the sarpanches struggled during 10 years rule of BRS and added that 20 of them also committed suicide
Hyderabad : Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Thursday countered BRS working president and former minister KTR’s comments on poor livelihood of sarpanches. He said that it was the murderers who organised the funeral.
Speaking to the media here, he posed series of questions to KTR. He asked, "Is it not true that during your 10-year rule, sarpanchs committed suicide due to lack of bills? Is it not true that sarpanches were harassed in the name of jobs and suspensions, Now if you do politics again in the name of spiritual gatherings, who will believe you, KTR.” He also recalled that during BRS rule, Rs. 1,100 crore bills are pending and 20 sarpanchs have committed suicide.
