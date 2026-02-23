Pot-holed roads, garbage torment Kishanbagh,Bahadurpura dwellers

Hyderabad: The residents of Kishanbagh and Bahadurpura areas are facing severe hardships due to lack of basic amenities. Commuters and locals are having harrowing times as they are forced to travel on roads which are dug up and filled with potholes.

Issues like sewage overflow, poor sanitation, garbage piles and dug up roads in lanes/streets continue to torment the residents, as civic workers do not bother to clean the area.

In the areas like Asad Baba Nagar, Sumaiya mosque lane, Kishanbagh in Bahadurpura the roads in these areas are in horrible condition, the officials do not pay attention to level the road.

“We have complained many times about the improper roads to the officials concerned, but till date nothing has been taken by them to improve the roads,” informed Syed Basheer Ahmed, resident of Asad Baba Nagar.

For any civic work the civic body digs up roads and leave them without leveling. Each internal road in the area is dug up and we do not even remember when the road was laid, he added. Additionally, sewage overflow, and garbage on roads is a common sight. “The sewage overflow has become a daily nuisance with the pipes that were laid decades back,” said Masood, another resident.

Officials turn a blind eye to basic civic issues as it is a slum area and we are the residents who are affected with lack of civic amenities, says residents. “We residents are struggling daily with the bad condition of the road, moreover the vehicles are also getting damaged and there is fear of accidents. We urge the civic officials to hear our voice,” urge residents. Vinod said that there is no proper sanitation in the area, as it is a slum and is neglected by the officials.

No proper sanitation is maintained in the area to make it look neat and tidy. Neither garbage collection is being done regularly nor do dumping spots exist to dispose of trash.