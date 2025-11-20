Potholes and stagnant water slow traffic in West Marredpally

Hyderabad: In West Marredpally, the road conditions in the surroundings of the police station have become a cause of concern due to visible surface damage and water blockage on the carriageway.

The stretch near the police station is marked by uneven patches, broken sections, and pothole like depressions, affecting smooth vehicle movement. Water stagnation on the road has added to the problem, as accumulated water remains on the damaged portions for long durations.

This blockage on the surface is leading to slow movement of vehicles and forcing drivers to carefully navigate around the affected parts of the road. Continuous exposure to stagnant water is also worsening the condition of the already damaged stretches.

The combination of road damage and road water blockage is not only affecting regular movement but also increasing the risk of skidding and imbalance, particularly for two wheelers.

The affected stretch around the police station has turned into a troublesome spot where vehicles are compelled to reduce speed and manoeuvre through uneven patches.

The situation clearly reflects the need for focused maintenance and proper drainage of surface water in this part of West Marredpally. Timely road restoration, levelling of damaged portions and measures to prevent water stagnation are essential to ensure safe and smooth vehicular movement near the police station surroundings.