Praja palana Vijayotsavalu: CM felicitates singer Rahul Sipligunj

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy felicitated the renowned playback singer Rahul Sipligunj during the musical night organised at HMDA grounds at NTR Marg. Revanth Reddy attended the event on Sunday night along with Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Jupalli Krishna Rao, and Ponnam Prabhakar, PCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, and Mayor Gadwala Vijalakshmi.

Amidst the electrifying performance by Rahul, as the Ministers got on to the stage to felicitate with shawls, the singer invited CM on stage, describing this would be a ‘once in a lifetime achievement’ for him if he received his blessings. Revanth Reddy got on the stage along with the Speaker and PCC president and felicitated him. Rahul Sipligunj performed a mix of his chart-topping hits, offering an exciting experience for music lovers attending the event.