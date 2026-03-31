Prajavani at Cyberabad: Commissioner for swift action on 39 grievances

In a proactive step towards citizen-centric governance, G. Srijana, Commissioner, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, along with various heads of departments, conducted Prajavani grievance redressal programme at the CMC head office, NAC building on Monday.

The initiative saw active participation from residents across the city, reflecting growing public engagement with civic administration.

During the session, a total of 39 applications were received from citizens raising concerns on key urban issues. The grievances largely revolved around sanitation, drainage, road condition, street lighting and town planning that directly impact daily life in a rapidly growing urban landscape like Cyberabad.

The Commissioner personally reviewed the applications on the spot, emphasizing the importance of immediate and effective resolution. Officials from the departments concerned were directed to take prompt action on each grievance, ensuring that no complaint is left unattended. A strong focus was placed on time- bound redressal with clear instructions issued to prioritize urgent cases.

This approach underscores the administration’s commitment to accountability and responsiveness, aiming to bridge the gap between citizens and civic authorities. Senior officials and staff of the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation were present throughout the programme, facilitating coordination and quick decision making.