Pre-monsoon works face hiccups as water logging grips parts of city

Hyderabad: With the onset of monsoon, the city is witnessing heavy water logging, thanks to the incomplete pre-monsoon preparations. The residents alleged that officials had ignored the seriousness of water logging and had taken no step to prevent the water inundation in localities.

Despite repeated warnings and past experiences of flooding of various areas across the city, the monsoon related work appears to be moving at a slow pace. There was no proper desilting of manholes, storm water drains, and nalas which can prevent water logging. In several areas, there was no desilting and if completed following the heavy rains, heaps of desilted mud remained uncleared from the roads. Though the civic body has taken measures to ensure that no rainwater to be inundated, it has been observed that the roads were blocked due to water logging.

According to activists, the status of monsoon-related works including desilting and works under the Telangana government’s Strategic Nala Development Program (SNDP) in GHMC limits is still underway and nowhere near completion, despite passing the deadline. “A brief 15-minute downpour is leaving parts of main roads in knee-deep water, which exposed the unpreparedness for the monsoon season,” said Mohammed Ahmed, an activist. Activists said that construction activities must cease during the season. However, the works are continuing in different parts of the city, posing risks to drivers during heavy rainfall, as the entire stretch where the works are going on are dug up, and filled with potholes. Venkat Rao a resident of Surya Nagar colony in Shaikpet said, “During heavy rainfall, numerous internal roads within our locality see severe water logging, with water levels rising up to the knees. It is a challenge for us in accessing the main road. In these flooded streets, we found ourselves stranded in the middle of a submerged road, unable to proceed further in our vehicles.”

During rains, various areas in the city are witnessing water logging including the worst affected colonies in Tolichowki, Attapur, LB Nagar, Uppal, Begumpet, Kukatpally, Miyapur, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Vanasthalipuram, Hayath Nagar, Somajiguda, Ameerpet, Nampally, among others. These areas have been witnessing massive flooding during rains. Also, several localities in the Old City like Talabkatta, Tadbun, Yakutpura, Dabeerpura, Darulshifa, Bahadurpura and Old Malakpet. Moreover, the GHMC identified over 141 locations that are affected by water logging and measures were taken to address the issue permanently.