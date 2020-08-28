Precious government land cannot be allotted for peanuts: Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The High Court Chief Justice Bench on Thursday heard a public interest litigation filed by J. Shankar, hailing from T.Dharmapuri Village, Karimnagar District who brought to the notice of the Court that Government has allotted five acres of land in Mokilla Village, Shankarpally Mandal, RR District to film producer and director N Shankar at a nominal price.



Chief Justice RS Chauhan pointed out that the market value of the land is Rs 2.5 crores per acre. He said there has to be a justification why you are reducing the land rate from Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 50 lakhs.

Advocate General BS Prasad informed the Court that Respondent N Shankar has actively participated in the Telangana movement, moreover, he made a vital contribution to the film industry. N. Shankar has approached the government stating that he would establish a world-class studio, AG explained.

Further, the bench observed that the government is welcome to set up its own film industry. But, allotting precious land to one person is highly objectionable, the Court opined.

Chief Justice enquired about how many other people have approached, the government. 'If every film producer is permitted five acres of land, then I am sure you will have another example of Bollywood coming here. If you are that much liberal to film producers, I am sure that the young generation will go into the film industry and say ok we are equally film producers. Then the policy should be that every producer shall be granted five acres of land. But you cannot pick and choose one person, that is what is bothersome. And that too from Rs 2.5 crores to Rs 50 lakhs, that does not make any sense', CJ stated.

'We cannot give our precious government land at such throwaway prices. Every Tom and Dick will say that we are producers. Let us not start a wrong trend. Let us not be so generous about government lands, reasonable even when allotting land', CJ opined.

The Advocate General requested the bench for a week to file a counter on behalf of the Government. The Chief Justice bench adjourned the matter to September 16.

How to solve television lessons, if students have doubts, queries HC

The High Court Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy heard a Public Interest Litigation filed by Hyderabad School Parents Association alleging that conducting online classes by the private schools as an illegal, arbitrary and violation of Article 14 and Article 21.

Further, to direct the State Government to take action against the schools for collecting term fee, Admission fee, Developmental Charges, Library Fees, Extracurricular Activity fee, Transportation Fee, instead of the only monthly fee in violation of G.O. Rt. No. 46 dated April 21 to access online classes.

Government Pleader A Sanjeev Kumar informed the Court that the Government has finalised the procedure for online classes. Moreover, classes will be conducted through Doordarshan and T-Sat.

The Chief Justice queried, how to solve TV lessons if students have doubts. If there are three or more students in a family, how do they watch and listen to Television classes?

GP Sanjeev Kumar explained that the Government will make teachers available in the schools. The Government will ensure that lessons will be broadcasted at different times from Class 1-10. Further, he informed the Court that the Government has taken steps to conduct online classes, but having different problems in Government and Private schools, he added.

The Court observed that 'our concern is about the poor students in government schools', and directed the petitioners to state their objections with the policies of the Government.

Petitioner's Counsel Yakarau Sheelu Raj brought to the notice of the Court that some private schools are threatening the students and their parents that, if the fee is not paid, their admission will be cancelled.

The High Court queried what action has been taken against the erring educational institutions which have violated the G.O and demanding the fee. The Court directed all the private school respondents to file their counter.

GP Sanjeev Kumar informed the Court that the Government had issued notices to erring educational institutions and the process of revocation of recognition is going on.

The Petitioner Counsel Yakarapu Sheelu Raj submitted that some parents went to a school in Bowenpally, Secunderabad to negotiate about the fee, surprisingly FIR has been lodged against the parents in Bowenpally Police Station.

The Court queried with Advocate General BS Prasad that, why the FIR's been registered against the parents and directed to give an explanation in the next hearing. The court adjourned the matter to September 18.