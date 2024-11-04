Live
- Australia: Search underway for boy swept out to sea in Sydney
- US: Six injured as storms hit Oklahoma
- India re-elected President of 120-nation International Solar Alliance
- India re-elected President of 120-nation International Solar Alliance
- MLA Jeevan Reddy Writes Letter to Chief Minister Revanth
- Samson was involved in our decision process: Dravid on Rajasthan's retention strategy
- RG Kar protest: 80 bodies together form ‘Abhaya Manch’ to continue movement
- District SP Ravula Girdhar Rao IPS Announces Implementation of Section 30, 30(A) of Police Act 1861
- Zomato CEO clarifies over button mushrooms labelled with ‘future packing date’
- Warangal as 2nd capital: Ponguleti
Just In
Preparatory Meeting for Rahul Gandhi's Visit at Gandhi Bhavan
Highlights
A meeting will be held today at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad at 4 PM, chaired by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President, Mahesh Kumar Goud and Minister of Transport and BC Welfare, Ponnam Prabhakar.
Hyderabad: A meeting will be held today at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad at 4 PM, chaired by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President, Mahesh Kumar Goud and Minister of Transport and BC Welfare, Ponnam Prabhakar. This meeting was organized in preparation for Rahul Gandhi's upcoming visit. Party members, leaders, and activists attended the meeting, where various topics related to the visit were discussed. Plans for managing the events during the visit were also outlined.
The party leadership is optimistic that Rahul Gandhi will effectively address party's further plans during his visit. Further details regarding the itinerary and activities are expected to be announced soon.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS