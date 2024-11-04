  • Menu
Preparatory Meeting for Rahul Gandhi's Visit at Gandhi Bhavan

A meeting will be held today at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad at 4 PM, chaired by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President, Mahesh Kumar Goud and Minister of Transport and BC Welfare, Ponnam Prabhakar.

Hyderabad: A meeting will be held today at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad at 4 PM, chaired by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President, Mahesh Kumar Goud and Minister of Transport and BC Welfare, Ponnam Prabhakar. This meeting was organized in preparation for Rahul Gandhi's upcoming visit. Party members, leaders, and activists attended the meeting, where various topics related to the visit were discussed. Plans for managing the events during the visit were also outlined.

The party leadership is optimistic that Rahul Gandhi will effectively address party's further plans during his visit. Further details regarding the itinerary and activities are expected to be announced soon.

