President Draupadi Murmu to visit Hyderabad today, officials make arrangements

Just In
President of India, Draupadi Murmu, is set to arrive in Hyderabad today to attend the 21st graduation ceremony of NALSAR Law University, located in Shameerpet of Medchal District.
President of India, Draupadi Murmu, is set to arrive in Hyderabad today to attend the 21st graduation ceremony of NALSAR Law University, located in Shameerpet of Medchal District. The event will see the esteemed President joined by several distinguished guests, including State Governor Jishnudev Verma, NALSAR Chancellor, High Court Chief Justice Alok Aaradhe, and Supreme Court Judge Justice Narsimhulu.
Minister Seethakka will accompany President Murmu from the moment she is welcomed to the city until her departure, ensuring a streamlined visit.
In anticipation of the President's visit, Additional Commissioner of Police, Vishwa Prasad, announced that traffic restrictions will be implemented in various areas of the city. Significant traffic diversions will occur in locations including Begumpet, HPS, PND Junction, Rasoolpara, CTO Plaza, Tivoli, Karkhana, Tirumalagiri, Lothakunta, and Bollaram Rashtrapati Nilayam starting from 9 AM today.
Authorities are coordinating closely to minimize disruption for residents during this high-profile visit.