President Droupadi Murmu opens Rashtrapati Nilayam to public

New Delhi/Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday opened Rashtrapati Nilayam, one of the three presidential retreats, in Secunderabad to the public, an official statement said.

This is the first time that the heritage building is being opened to the general public.

Earlier, people could visit only the gardens around it once a year for a limited time period, the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

"During the tour of the Nilayam, one can see the building from inside, including the Presidential wing, and dining area; and can enjoy traditional Cheriyal paintings strolling through the tunnel," it said.