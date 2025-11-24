President Murmu to grace 35th National Energy Conservation awards

Hyderabad: The National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA), presented by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) of the Union Ministry of Power, will be presented on National Energy Conservation Day, 14 December. The ceremony for the 35th edition of the awards will be graced by the President of India, DroupadiMurmu.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power, Government of India, has initiated comprehensive preparations to ensure the grand success of the 35th National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA) 2025. The Bureau is working in close coordination with key Union Ministries, State Designated Agencies (SDAs), and stakeholders across public and private sectors to promote energy-efficient technologies and best practices nationwide.

BEE Director General Dheeraj Kumar Srivastava said, “NECA has emerged as a symbol of India’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and climate responsibility. It fosters healthy competition among stakeholders and motivates them to achieve greater energy savings and sustainable outcomes.”

During a presentation on NECA 2025, BEE Secretary Milind Deore highlighted that the Bureau was expecting an overwhelming response this year, given the Union Government’s strong emphasis on energy efficiency, renewable energy, and innovative clean technologies. Applications for NECA 2025—one of India’s most prestigious national recognitions for excellence in energy efficiency—were opened on 15 October 2025.

The 35th edition of NECA will honour outstanding accomplishments in energy savings, innovation, and sustainability across multiple categories including Industries, Transport, Buildings, Institutions (State/SDA – based on State Energy Efficiency Index), Energy-Efficient Appliances, Energy Efficiency Innovation, and the new category: Digital Content Creators & Influencers.

Deore added that the dedicated category for Digital Content Creators and Influencers is introduced for the first time in NECA 2025, acknowledging their expanding role in shaping public perception and driving behavioural change. “This initiative aims to mobilise content creators as ambassadors of energy conservation, inspiring millions to adopt sustainable, energy-conscious lifestyles. It aligns with the vision of Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), which promotes mindful consumption and people-led climate action,” he said.

In the meantime, the Chairman and MD of TGREDCO, Dr A Sharath, and V Anila met Secretary and Director BEE Milind Deore and Abhishek Sharma and submitted a report on Energy Efficiency programmes in Telangana, particularly in the areas of cool-roof initiatives, Electric Vehicles (EVs), and clean cooking. The Secretary assured full support for the state of Telangana in implementing policy changes, awareness drives, and capacity-building programmes.