President Murmu to open Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav at Rashtrapati Nilayam tomorrow

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the second edition of the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav 2025 at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, Secunderabad, on November 21. The festival, organised by Rashtrapati Bhavan, will celebrate the cultural, culinary, and artistic wealth of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Daman & Diu.

Addressing the media, Kumar Samresh, PRO (Museum) Rashtrapati Nilayam, stated that this year’s edition is themed around the Western Indian states, bringing together traditional dance, art, craft, and handloom forms on a single platform. He said the festival will host over 250 artists, including Padma Shri awardees, who will present an array of classical and folk dance performances. He also invited the people of Hyderabad and surrounding areas to visit Rashtrapati Nilayam from November 22 to 30.

Dr K Rajani Priya, Manager, Rashtrapati Nilayam, urged the public to participate in large numbers and informed that visitors can register for entry through the official website rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in or complete their registration offline at the venue.

The event will feature dedicated state pavilions showcasing and selling traditional handicrafts, handlooms, and regional products. Highlights include Kutch Bandhani from Gujarat, Kota Doria sarees and Pattu cotton weaves from Rajasthan, Kolhapuri chappals and Paithani sarees from Maharashtra, and Kumbi sarees from Goa. A vibrant cultural segment titled ‘Pashchimalap’ will bring audiences folk dances and music traditions such as Dhol-Tasha and Lezim from Maharashtra, Kalbelia and Laal Angi Gair from Rajasthan, Talvaar Raas Garba from Gujarat, Samai and Ghumat Vadan from Goa, and Bhovaada from Dadra & Nagar Haveli.