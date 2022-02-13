President of India Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad, governor and CM KCR welcomes him

President of India Ram Nath Kovind has reached Hyderabad. He was received at Begumpet Airport by Governor Tamilsai, CM KCR and Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav. The President will reach Muchintal Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram by helicopter.



After the unveiling of the golden idol of Sri Ramanujacharya weighing 120 kgs, he will visit the statue of equality. As part of the millennium celebrations, the President will visit 108 Divyadesas along with performing special pujas at ashram.



Later, president of India will leave to Begumpet Airport from Chinna Jeeyar Ashram at 5 pm and from there to Raj Bhavan by road. He would stay ar Raj Bhavan to night and leave for Delhi on a special flight tomorrow morning.



A three-tier security was set up at the Muchintal Ashram during the President's tour. Only VIPs, VVIPs and ID card holders are allowed inside for 2 hours by the police. Police are reviewing security through command and control to prevent any untoward incidents.