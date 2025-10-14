Pressto India expands to Hyderabad with premium eco-friendly services

Pressto India, a leading global brand in garment and accessory care, has announced the grand opening of its new stores in Banjara Hills and Hi-Tech City. This expansion reinforces Pressto’s commitment to delivering high-quality, eco-friendly garment care to customers in Telangana.

Pressto India, which already operates 50 stores across MMR, NCR, and Bengaluru, provides services including dry cleaning, laundry, alterations, and shoe/bag care and repair.

YvoMetzelaar, Managing Director, Pressto India, said, “We are delighted to bring the globally acclaimed Pressto experience to Hyderabad. Our mission is to provide the best quality with highly skilled staff, technology, and sustainability in everything we do. The launch of these stores plays a vital role in Pressto India’s growth journey.”

Marketing Head Dipika Gavankar added, “People in Hyderabad deserve access to international standards in garment care. We look forward to earning their trust and making their lives easier.”

Pressto prides itself on using gentle cleaning agents and cutting-edge equipment to prolong the life of attire, reducing waste and minimising environmental impact. The brand, which began in India in 2008, is offering a special opening deal: 'Get 3 garments and pay for 2,' and 'Get 3 shoe/bag services and pay for 2.'