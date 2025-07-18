Probe role of KTR, Vanka & Kavitha in HCA fraud: TCA

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) on Thursday sought ‘deeper investigation’ and also to take criminal action against the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President A Jagan Mohan Rao (now under arrest) and other Apex Council members of HCA along with BRS leaders KT Rama Rao, Kavitha, and former HCA director Vanka Pratap as conspirators of major corruption in selections and financial crimes happening in the association for the last ten years.

The TCA has submitted further information to support the ongoing investigation on HCA criminal cases, attaching the two Forensic Audit Reports that were on the recommendations of Justice Anil Dave Committee in 2017 as well as Justice L Nageshwar Rao Committee in 2023 and more relevant information and more documents that would expose the connivance and criminal intent behind the consistent fraud that happened in HCA. Apart from the irregularities and corruption identified in mismanagement of public funds, cheating and corruption in team selections, exploitation of cricketers parents for money and other favours in exchange of selections, leaving the infrastructure development aside, playing with careers of cricketers instead of conducting fair and transparent Cricket in the State.

The TCA representatives alleged that KT Rama Rao and Kavitha were influencing and running the show at HCA from behind the scenes ever since they were in position. The IPL tickets sales contract was given KTR’s brother in law Raj Pakala’s companies eventsnow.com and MeraEvent.com, several other vendorships like the food contract during IPL matches was given to Surabhi Caterers, a relative of both Kavitha, KTR and close relative of Jagan Mohan Rao, the travels contract, hotel bookings ets were also managed by the same batch of people. With regards to Vanka Pratap, Justice NA Kakru, in his report submitted to the Supreme Court had clearly narrated and expressed the fraudulent, corrupt, high headed and arrogant attitude of Vanka Pratap who was indirectly encouraging corruption in team selections, manipulation of proceedings and as a person of concocted storytelling.

The TCA said that the above mentioned persons were main conspirators and kingpins behind the monopolistic and manipulative administration, corruption and forgery, breach of trust by encouraging withdrawal of funds from HCA Bank Accounts without Authorization from HCA General Body. The TCA has demanded investigation and taking necessary action against the perpetrators and help the Telangana state cricket to survive and grow without any prejudice.