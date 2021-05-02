Produce evidence, Talasani Srinivas Yadav demands Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Taking exception to the allegations of Bharatiya Janata Party State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar against the Ministers of Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Saturday said that the BJP leaders should not talk irresponsibly and should produce evidence if they had any.

Addressing a press conference here at Telangana Bhavan along with Government Whip Balka Suman, MLC Sreenivas Reddy and others, Talasani criticised the BJP leader for his remarks on the State government in handling the Covid crisis in the State.

Talasani said, "The entire world is watching what is happening in the country's capital and what the media is talking about. Making baseless allegations against the Chief Minister shows a cheap mentality. You should have known the responsibilities if you were part of a government, but you have never been in the governance. Talk responsibly in the press conference," said Talasani referring to Bandi Sanjay. The Minister asked the BJP leaders to show evidence on the allegations of land encroachments against the Ministers.

Government Whip Balka Suman said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was taking up review of the situation every day. Even on Saturday, he had ordered the Chief Secretary to take up review three times a day. The BJP leaders should appreciate the efforts of the government. "Our Chief Minister had objected when there were adverse comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media. This is the difference between the TRS and the BJP leaders," said Suman.