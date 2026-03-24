Prof Anuradha takes charge as acting VC of UoH

Hyderabad: J Anuradha, senior most professor, has assumed charge as the in-charge Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad from March 13, following the retirement of BJ Rao who was relieved on March 12 on attaining the age of 70 years.

A senior professor and noted Kuchipudi dancer, Prof. Anuradha becomes the first woman to hold the post (in-charge) at the university. With over three decades of service, she has played a key role in strengthening dance as an academic discipline.

She has guided 12 PhD scholars, authored several works on South Indian art, and contributed to national bodies like the Sangeet Natak Akademi. Prof. Anuradha said her focus will be on ensuring smooth academic and administrative functioning until a regular Vice-Chancellor is appointed.