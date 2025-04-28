Prof Bapuji, Prof Jayashankar 2 pillars of Telangana Movement

Hyderabad: KTR, Telangana movement, Konda Lakshman Bapuji, Professor Jayashankar, BRS, KCR, silver jubilee, Telangana Martyrs' Memorial, TRS party, Jala DrishyamBRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that Acharya Konda Lakshman Bapuji and Professor Jayashankar were the two main pillars of the Telangana movement.

The BRS working president along with party leaders paid tributes at the statue of Professor Konda Laxman Bapuji at Tank Bund along with the Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial. Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said that Konda Laxman Bapuji and Professor Jayashankar Sir were the inspiration and the pillars of the Telangana movement and the journey of the party. The main reason for this entire 25-year journey, along with their inspiration, is the leadership provided by KCR. He said that 25 years ago, in this same area, in Jala Drishyam, the TRS party was born under the leadership of KCR. “The journey of the party that started with one person that day, was strengthened with the joining of lakhs of people and achieved Telangana,” said KTR.

The BRS leader said that it was very happy to start the party’s silver jubilee celebration at the place where the party was born, Jala Drishyam. “A humble tribute to Konda Laxman Bapuji, who stood by the Pink flag at a time when there was no other way. For our party, whether it is now or later, Telangana is the only agenda. It has been agitating for Telangana, achieving the State, and continuously working for the progress of Telangana.

We bow our heads and pay humble tributes to all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the formation of Telangana State. We hope that after completing 25 years, with the blessings of the martyrs and the elders, we will get the opportunity to serve the Telangana society for another 25 years,” said KTR.