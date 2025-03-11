Prof Sreeramulu bags ICFAI Best Teacher Award

Hyderabad: Senior Professor of Department of Business Management, University College of Commerce and Business Management Dr D Sreeramulu has been honoured with the prestigious National ICFAI Best Teacher Award and Gold Medal, recognising his outstanding contributions to the field of management education.

The National ICFAI Best Teacher Award and Gold Medal presented by the Association of Indian Management Schools acknowledges educators who have made significant impacts in the area of education. Osmania University Vice Chancellor Prof Kumar Molugararam applauded Prof D Sreeramulu for bringing international recognition to the University and termed the award a remarkable academic milestone in the field of management education.