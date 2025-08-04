Prof Srinivas new Member-Secretary of TGSET

Hyderabad: ProfessorB. Srinivas from the Department of Applied Geo-Chemistry was officially appointed on Sunday as the Member-Secretary of the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TGSET). This important appointment, by the government, designates Professor Srinivas to oversee the examination for prospective lecturers across Telangana.

Professor Srinivas received his official appointment orders from the Vice-Chancellor, Senior Professor Kumar Molugaram, alongside Professor G. Naresh Reddy and Professor S. Jithendra Kumar Naik during the formal handover.

Professor Srinivas will oversee the effective administration and successful execution of the TGSET, which is designed for the appointment of lecturers in Telangana. Members of the university’s administration, teaching faculty, and non-teaching staff have extended their warm greetings and best wishes to Professor Srinivas on this appointment, acknowledging his dedication and leadership.

Besides, OU announced significant administrative changes on Sunday, reinforcing its leadership and commitment to academic excellence while enhancing women’s representation in key administrative roles.

Professor Rabindranath Murthy has received an extension of his distinguished tenure as Principal of the University College of Education at Osmania University, in recognition of his contribution to the institution.

Dr N Susheela, an Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering at the University College of Engineering (UCE), has been appointed Associate Director of the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre (MMTTC) at Osmania University to enhance the university’s administration. Concurrently, Dr. J. Lalitha, Assistant Professor of Education at the University College of Education, has been appointed Assistant Director of the MMTTC. These appointments highlight Osmania University’s dedication to fostering and empowering women leaders within its administration.

The appointees received their official orders from the Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, Senior Professor Kumar Molugaram, who was joined during the formal event by Professor G. Naresh Reddy, Registrar of Osmania University, and Professor S. Jithendra Kumar Naik, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Vice-Chancellor.