Prof V Appa Rao ascends new heights as Senior President of IAA

Professor V Appa Rao, senior professor at the Department of Commerce, University College of Commerce and Business Management Osmania University was elevated to the position of Senior President of the Indian Accounting Association (IAA) during the 45th IAA Conference held in Trivandrum.

Hyderabad: Professor V Appa Rao, senior professor at the Department of Commerce, University College of Commerce and Business Management Osmania University was elevated to the position of Senior President of the Indian Accounting Association (IAA) during the 45th IAA Conference held in Trivandrum.

According to the OU officials, the conference witnessed the active participation of around a thousand attendees from across India. This achievement marks a moment of pride for the Department of Commerce at OU, as it celebrates its diamond jubilee, commemorating 75 years of academic excellence.

OU looks forward to the 46th All India Accounting Conference scheduled for November/December 2024 in Kolkata, West Bengal, the anticipation for further advancements and contributions in the field of accounting continues to grow, said a senior officer, OU.

