Property tax: Early Bird Scheme fills GHMC coffers with Rs 870 cr

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has achieved a milestone in property tax collection under the early bird scheme, surpassing the previous year’s figures. This year, it collected over Rs 870 crore, as compared to last year’s collection of Rs 831 crore.

According to GHMC officials, in this financial year, over 7.5 lakh persons paid property tax under the scheme which concluded on April 30. The taxpayers utilised multiple platforms to make the payments, including the GHMC online portal, Citizen Service Centres, MeeSeva centres, and bill collectors.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan has appreciated the efforts of the bill collectors, tax inspectors, assistant municipal commissioners, deputy commissioners and zonal commissioners, and thanked the taxpayers for their cooperation.

The scheme in the financial year 2025-26 offers a 5 per cent rebate on current year tax payments made by April 30. The rebate does not apply to arrears from previous years.