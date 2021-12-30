Protect Fifth Schedule, BJP MP urges Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Adilabad MP Soyam Babu Rao (BJP) on Wednesday called on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and urged her to take steps for protection of the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution which grants special rights to tribals.

Speaking to the media, he said the party had not only urged the Governor to protect the Fifth Schedule, but also told her that GO 317 issued by the State government was causing 'injustice' to the tribal employees of the State.

Rao alleged that the government was trying to dilute the Fifth Schedule in Telangana and made it clear that the Governor has duty to protect it. He said tribals of the State were facing many problems after the GO was issued. "The tribal employees would lose their local status due to the implementation of the GO.