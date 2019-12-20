Protesters demand rollback of Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens

Mallepally: The teaching and non-teaching staff, along with students including girls of Anwar-ul-Uloom College, took out a huge protest rally against the CAA and NRC in and around Mallepally area on Thursday.

The lecturers and students raised a slogan against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) and also condemned the 'brutal atrocities' conducted by police on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, and Aligarh Muslim University, Uttar Pradesh.

During protest they raised the slogans 'we want justice', and also resorted to chanting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Bharatiya Janata Party led government.

According to a lecturer, Muslims belong to India, there should be no NRC and CAA, the college students demanded that the NRC should not be taken up across the country. Since childhood we learn about the Indian pledge "India is my country all Indians are my brothers and sisters" and by the CAA, the Indian constitution was being destroyed. "We are Indians and there is nothing to prove more and none of the Muslims have to prove that we are Indians," she added.

Speaking to media persons, Nawab Mahboob Alam Khan, chairman Anwar-ul-Uloom said that the TRS government has voted against the CAA in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and he requested KCR to go against the NRC too. "We hope that the KCR will not adhere to the dictates of the Centre and stand against the CAA and NRC, as he was a secular leader who respects every religion, caste and community," he said.