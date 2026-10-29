Protests in Delhi: Ponguleti accuses saffron party of ‘double standards’

Hyderabad: Revenue, Housing, and Information & Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Wednesday sharply criticized the BJP-led Central Government over the alleged denial of special trains for the Congress rally in New Delhi on November 1, while simultaneously challenging the BRS party's democratic credentials.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy stated that the previous BRS regime, which had abolished Dharna Chowk at Indira Park during its tenure, possessed no moral authority to lecture others on democratic rights. He highlighted that the current Congress administration restored the iconic protest venue to enable citizens and organizations to express views freely.

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s proposed padayatra in Hyderabad scheduled for November 2, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy questioned how the BJP could plan major political programmes in Telangana while reportedly obstructing legitimate Opposition protests at the national level. He emphasized that all political parties must enjoy equal constitutional rights to organize public demonstrations and express dissent.

The Minister noted that Congress was actively fighting to protect voting rights amid widespread concerns over the improper removal of eligible voters during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

He demanded a comprehensive review of the revision process and called for strict accountability from the Election Commission of India, including legal action against the Chief Election Commissioner.

Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy strongly condemned the Centre for failing to allocate special trains for the upcoming November 1 rally organized by Congress and the INDIA alliance.

He asserted that Indian Railways belongs to the general public and should never be weaponized for partisan political objectives. Reaffirming party resolve, he declared that Congress would continue its agitation against restrictions on democratic protests while demanding total transparency in Central institutions.